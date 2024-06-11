CPI(M) leaders urge new NDA government to assist farmers of Rayalaseema

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders on Tuesday urged the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to assist farmers engaged in the cultivation of banana, mango, and rice crops in the Rayalaseema districts.

The CPI(M) leaders from Annamayya and Kadapa districts, including C.H. Chandrasekhar, Chitvel Ravikumar, and Mani Kanchan Cherlopalli, visited several villages in the two districts to assess the challenges faced by farmers, particularly in the Rajampeta and Railway Kodur mandals.

Following their visits, they highlighted how farmers of the respective regions are susceptible to huge debt due to the lack of investment returns. They said that an investment of ₹1.5 lakh per acre is imperative for banana cultivation and the associated expenses on fertilisers, labour, and other inputs remain significantly high. Farmers are also grappling with the severe damage to the banana crops caused by strong winds in the Akepadu area, they added.

Less returns, lesser harvest

The horticulture farmers who met the CPI(M) leaders deplored that the disruption of the groundwater recharge, following the breakage of the Annamayya Dam near Rajampeta, has exacerbated their issues. Mango farmers have reported a subpar harvest this season due to inadequate returns to cover expenses related to fertilisers, plowing, and labour.

With traders offering meagre rates for their produce, the farmers find themselves in a precarious financial position. For rice cultivation in the Tallapaka area, the acquisition of 25kg of L-2 seeds for ₹2,000 has been outlined. The expected yield of 70 bags per acre, each sold at ₹1,600, is subject to a four-month growth cycle. However, the farmers anticipate potential setbacks due to natural disasters.

“The previous government’s failure to address these challenges has left farmers disillusioned, thus we appeal to the new government to extend support in rehabilitating the impacted banana, mango, and rice farmers,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

