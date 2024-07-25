CPI(M) leaders meet CM, submit memorandum on various issues

A delegation of the CPI(M) comprising V. Srinivasa Rao (State secretary), M.A. Gafoor, Y. Venkateswara Rao, Ch. Babu Rao and K. Prabhakar Reddy met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretary on July 25 (Thursday). They congratulated Mr. Naidu on the NDA partners’ victory and hailed the announcement of a mega DSC for recruiting 16,347 teacher posts, repeal of the AP Land Titling Act, increasing the social security pensions from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000, restoration of Anna Canteens and undertaking a skilling census.

The leaders submitted a memorandum to the CM, requesting him to secure the projects and funds due to the State as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and to give due priority to the completion of pending irrigation projects and compensating the large number of people displaced by the Polavaram project in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act of 2013.

