ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) leaders meet CM, submit memorandum on various issues

Published - July 25, 2024 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The left party leaders hail announcement of mega DSC, scrapping of Land Titling Act

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of CPI(M) leaders meeting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A delegation of the CPI(M) comprising V. Srinivasa Rao (State secretary), M.A. Gafoor, Y. Venkateswara Rao, Ch. Babu Rao and K. Prabhakar Reddy met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretary on July 25 (Thursday). They congratulated Mr. Naidu on the NDA partners’ victory and hailed the announcement of a mega DSC for recruiting 16,347 teacher posts, repeal of the AP Land Titling Act, increasing the social security pensions from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000, restoration of Anna Canteens and undertaking a skilling census. 

The leaders submitted a memorandum to the CM, requesting him to secure the projects and funds due to the State as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and to give due priority to the completion of pending irrigation projects and compensating the large number of people displaced by the Polavaram project in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act of 2013. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US