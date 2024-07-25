GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) leaders meet CM, submit memorandum on various issues

The left party leaders hail announcement of mega DSC, scrapping of Land Titling Act

Published - July 25, 2024 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A delegation of CPI(M) leaders meeting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday.

A delegation of CPI(M) leaders meeting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A delegation of the CPI(M) comprising V. Srinivasa Rao (State secretary), M.A. Gafoor, Y. Venkateswara Rao, Ch. Babu Rao and K. Prabhakar Reddy met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretary on July 25 (Thursday). They congratulated Mr. Naidu on the NDA partners’ victory and hailed the announcement of a mega DSC for recruiting 16,347 teacher posts, repeal of the AP Land Titling Act, increasing the social security pensions from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000, restoration of Anna Canteens and undertaking a skilling census. 

The leaders submitted a memorandum to the CM, requesting him to secure the projects and funds due to the State as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and to give due priority to the completion of pending irrigation projects and compensating the large number of people displaced by the Polavaram project in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act of 2013. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.