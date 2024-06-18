CPI(M) leaders demand action against private hospital over a case of maternal death

The leaders of the CPI(M) have called for decisive action to be taken against the management of a private hospital following the death of a mother during childbirth in Sullurpeta. A formal petition was presented to Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) (Sri City) Paideswara Rao on Tuesday.

The petition raised significant concerns about the events leading to the incident. It highlighted the case of Bhavani, the wife of Ramprasad from Mallavaripalem village in Satyavedu mandal of Tirupati district, who sought maternity care at a private hospital in the neighbouring Sullurpeta mandal headquarters. After giving birth to a baby girl, Bhavani was said to have died due to excessive bleeding on Tuesday.

The CPI(M) leaders alleged that a doctor at the hospital, who was not qualified to treat children and expectant mothers, had been responsible for the tragedy. The petition called for a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family members of the deceased woman and urged an inquiry into the qualifications of the hospital staff, along with the initiation of legal proceedings against the hospital.

The CPI(M) leaders cautioned that they would stage a protest at the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) in Sullurpet if their demands for justice were not met within the specified time frame. They also threatened to conduct surprise visits targeting private hospitals in the surrounding areas of Sullurpeta, Varadaiahpalem, and Sathyavedu, as well as verify the qualifications of the staff and legal compliance.

Upon receiving the petition, the Deputy SP assured that the concerns of the CPI(M) leaders would be conveyed to the relevant officials in Tirupati for further action.