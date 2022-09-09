CPI(M) leader pans Centre for not releasing funds for capital

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
September 09, 2022 03:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CPIM State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao on Thursday said it was not correct on the part of the State government to act unilaterally and continue the controversy over the capital despite the High Court order.

He was speaking after flagging off a bike rally by activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist(CPI-M) in Amaravati.

Training his guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government, he said the Centre was neglecting Amaravati by not releasing funds for the capital. “Who is stopping the Centre in establishing Central government offices in Amaravati,” he asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPI(M) will continue to take up the cause of Amaravati farmers and support their padayatra, scheduled to start from September 12, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app