CPI(M) leader pans Centre for not releasing funds for capital

CPIM State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao on Thursday said it was not correct on the part of the State government to act unilaterally and continue the controversy over the capital despite the High Court order.

He was speaking after flagging off a bike rally by activists of the Communist Party of India-Marxist(CPI-M) in Amaravati.

Training his guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government, he said the Centre was neglecting Amaravati by not releasing funds for the capital. “Who is stopping the Centre in establishing Central government offices in Amaravati,” he asked.

The CPI(M) will continue to take up the cause of Amaravati farmers and support their padayatra, scheduled to start from September 12, he added.