CPI(M) launches door-to-door campaign in Andhra Pradesh

June 01, 2022 22:06 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday conducted a door-to-door campaign to reach out to the people at Krishnalanka here. The campaign was organised as part of Janam Kosam CPI(M) — Intintiki CPI(M) programme of the party.

CPI(M) State secretary V Srinivas Rao, secretariat member Ch Babu Rao and others said that the people were in neck deep problems due to the policies of State and Central governments.

It was ridiculous that the Modi government at the Centre and Jagan government in the State were celebrating three years of rule in a very pompous way. At a time when the prices of essential commodities had skyrocketed, the rulers had no moral right to talk about welfare. Except corporate and party big leaders none had benefited. People from all walks of life were unhappy. While the incomes were falling, the expenses were on rise beyond the comprehension of the common man, they said.

The State government imposed a burden on the people by hiking the RTC bus fares, user charges, and property tax under the garb of reforms. Instead of opposing the reforms, the State government implemented the same when other States opposed them tooth and nail. Instead of fulfilling promises made to the public, the BJP and YSRCP had set their eyes on 2024 elections., they alleged.

The CPI(M) had undertaken a month -long programme for addressing the people’s problems. The agenda was people’s agenda. Creating awareness among the people, taking up agitations were part the programme, they added.