CPI(M) keen to contest three MP and 26 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh

February 19, 2024 01:06 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary V. Srinivasa Rao on February 19 said that the party was keen to contest in three Parliament seats such as Araku Kurnool and Nellore apart from 26 Assembly seats in the ensuing elections.

Speaking to The Hindu in Srikakulam, he said that the party had a traditional vote bank and a strong presence among the working force across the State.

He said that CPI(M)’s network was very strong in Assembly segments such as Kurnool, Nellore, Vijayawada Central, Gannavaram, Mangalagiri, Araku, Ramachodavaram, Garjuwaka, Kurupam and other areas.

“CPI(M) may have seat adjustment with like minded parties such as Congress and CPI which are also part of India Bloc. After the discussions over seat sharing with those parties, CPI(M) central leadership will finalise candidates for both MP and Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao added.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the people’s support for secular parties was the need of the hour since BJP and regional parties such as YSRCP and TDP are banking on religion and castes to win the elections by hook or crook.

He added that people were “unhappy with the ruling NDA Government which failed to create new job opportunities and economic activity”. He charged that both regional parties of A.P. failed to step up pressure on the Union Government over Special Category Status and additional funds for North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions.

