CPI(M) instigating Project Displaced families in Marrimakulapalli: Collector

The displaced personshave been agitating for the past one month seeking one time settlement money given to similar oustees in other three villages that got inundated

Following a 5-year-old boy, Naga Chaitanya (Shourya), being injured at Marimakulapalli in the Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir inundated village on Friday while the revenue department was demolishing some of the houses, District Collector Gandham Chandrudu has blamed the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for instigating the villagers to seek additional compensation and creating unrest.

The displaced persons (Project Displaced Families - PDFs), who had attained 18 years are agitating for the past one month seeking one time settlement money (₹10 lakh) given to similar oustees in other three villages that got inundated along with Marrimakulapalli in the Tadimarri mandal of Anantapur district. The revenue department officers - RDO and MRO had been assuring the agitating youth of a solution by Monday, but the sudden move to demolish the houses came as a shock to them.

The District Collector in a detailed note sent out to the media late in the night on Friday said that the eviction in Marrimakulapalli was related to only 450 houses with 529 PDFs in the entire village. The agitators who had come to Collector’s office on Monday, however, said they were not shown the list of people who got compensation and how many of them got it.

According to Mr. Chandrudu, payment was done for all the PDFs, at the rate of ₹10 lakh each and out of the 450 houses, 441 houses were vacated as they got the Structure Compensation along with the OTS.

In his clarification on the entire issue, he said from day one of the eviction processes till now, there was no issue in the village; everything happened in a peaceful and cooperative manner without any complaint from the public or a single adverse news report in the media.

Efforts were being made to include the missed out PDFs, those who could not give their petitions during the COVID19 lockdown. Assurance was given to them and they were happy without any issue, he contended.

On the series of incidents on Friday, he said at 10 a.m. a woman identified as Ananthamma w/o Narayana, consumed some unknown substance, allegedly due to family disturbances regarding partition of the compensation amount among themselves and now her health condition was absolutely fine.

Her husband Narayana and her two sons Suryanarayana and Gopal Naidu got the PDF amount (₹10 lakh each) and also the structure amount. They had got every possible benefit under the R&R, and there was nothing pending as per rules in vogue, he added.

“People were very cooperative and we were demolishing only the vacated, but on Friday some CPI(M) party leaders namely: Jangalapalli Peddanna, Pola Ramanjaneyulu, Intiyaz and Venkateswara Rao gathered public and created issue by raising unnecessary and irrational demands, which were not permissible by the rules in force,” he said.

He alleged that they had provoked the public and gathered the vacated people in the village and caused unnecessary law and order problems, adding that their speeches have motivated the peaceful and cooperative people to agitate and stop the government priority project, which will serve the larger public interest.

A child identified as Naga Shourya, 5, who was playing outside while his parents were busy removing window frames and doors from their vacated house, came near the wall which was at some distance from the JCB demolishing the building and sustained a minor injury when a stone fell on his head. He was shifted in a Government vehicle. A CT scan was also taken and the report is normal. His parents have no grievance against the Government or anyone. Mr. Chandrudu said that they had acknowledged that it was a minor accident.

“Though some disturbances occurred on Friday, because of a few people, on Saturday we will hold peace negotiations/talks with all the people and work will be completed,” he added.