CPI(M) holds praja ballot on power tariff in Vijayawada

July 23, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India-Marxist on Sunday conducted a praja ballot on the hike in power tariff at various places in the city, including Ajithsingh Nagar and Krishna Lanka.

On the occasion, CPI(M) state secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao said the State and Central governments were robbing the people in the name of power tariff. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy destroyed the power sector only to benefit Adani and other corporate companies. Not just the power tariff hike, people should raise their voice against the power sector reforms as well, he said.

Mr. Babu Rao said the CPI(M) would spread awareness among the people on the smart meters and reforms and mobilise them for future agitations. The praja ballot would be held on July 24 and 25 as well.

