CPI(M) hails SC decision in gas leak issue

The CPI(M) city committee welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court turning down the appeal of the LG Polymers management seeking a stay on the order of the High Court directing seizure of the company and the passports of its directors.

The Supreme Court also directed the High Power Committee to complete its investigation in a week.

Party city secretary B. Ganga Rao recalled that the company management had also received a drubbing in the past when it filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the authority of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to take the styrene monomer vapour leak case suo motu.

He said that the NGT had directed the State government to utilise the ₹50 crore deposited by the company management to compensate the victims and to undertake pollution mitigation measures in the areas affected by the styrene monomer vapour leak. He alleged that the State government has not taken any action so far, though 15 days have passed after the NGT gave its order.

He also found fault with the State government for failing to arrest the company management though nearly 40 days have passed since the tragedy occurred. He demanded immediate arrest of the management and shifting of the company.

Attack on MLA

Mr. Ganga Rao condemned the attack on MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu by YSR Congress Party activists and said it was unfortunate that the attack took place in the presence of the police. He demanded immediate arrest of the accused.