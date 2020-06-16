CPI(M) hails SC decision in gas leak issue

The CPI(M) city committee welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court turning down the appeal of the LG Polymers management seeking a stay on the order of the High Court directing seizure of the company and the passports of its directors.
The Supreme Court also directed the High Power Committee to complete its investigation in a week.
Party city secretary B. Ganga Rao recalled that the company management had also received a drubbing in the past when it filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the authority of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to take the styrene monomer vapour leak case suo motu.
He said that the NGT had directed the State government to utilise the ₹50 crore deposited by the company management to compensate the victims and to undertake pollution mitigation measures in the areas affected by the styrene monomer vapour leak. He alleged that the State government has not taken any action so far, though 15 days have passed after the NGT gave its order.
He also found fault with the State government for failing to arrest the company management though nearly 40 days have passed since the tragedy occurred. He demanded immediate arrest of the management and shifting of the company.
Attack on MLA
Mr. Ganga Rao condemned the attack on MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu by YSR Congress Party activists and said it was unfortunate that the attack took place in the presence of the police. He demanded immediate arrest of the accused.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath