CPI(M): fill lakes with water from Srisailam

CPI(M) district secretary Prabhakar Reddy demanded that the excess water being released from the Srisailam Dam be diverted into the Handri Neeva Sujula Sravanti to fill the 106 lakes in the district.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he said that people in Pattikonda constituency were under stress as there was no drinking or irrigation water available to them. He said the Handri Neeva water must also be diverted to the Gajuladinne project, which would give water to Kodumur, Yemmiganur, and Dhone constituencies.

Mr. Reddy demanded that the district authorities take necessary action in order to meet needs of people.

Taking a dig at the TDP, he said that the erstwhile government had not acted in favour of Kurnool district, which was why all the 14 constituencies in the district were swept by the YSRCP. “The people of Kurnool district have given the current government a huge mandate, and it is up to the government to live up to the trust,” the CPI(M) leader added.