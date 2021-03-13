Andhra Pradesh

CPI(M) extends support to strikes of bank and insurance employees

The CPI(M) district committee has extended total support to the strike proposed by the United Forum of Bank Employees (UFBU) on March 15 and 16 as also the strike by the employees of General Insurance on March 17 and by the LIC employees on March 18 to oppose privatisation.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, CPI(M) district secretary K. Lokanadham noted that the 12 nationalised banks in the country were reduced to four through mergers by the Union government. It had also proposed privatisation of three nationalised banks — Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India and Central Bank of India, he alleged. Demanding revocation of the decision, he said that the privatisation of banks will lead to stoppage of loans to the priority sector.

Withdrawal of big notes by the Centre and GST had already hit the priority sectors, he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2021 7:26:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/cpim-extends-support-to-strikes-of-bank-and-insurance-employees/article34061930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY