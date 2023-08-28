CPIM dharna against true up charges

August 28, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) staged a protest in front of Ajith Singh Nagar Sub station opposing the true-up charges being levied on the electricity consumers in the State, on Monday.

The protestors burnt the power tariff bills to register their disapproval of the true-up charges and fixing of smart meters.

Addressing the gathering, CPIM state secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao said that the people have to wake up and protest against the electricity burden and pro-corporate reforms and policies of the State Government. Under the garb of welfare, the government was destroying the power sector. The people have to understand this and gear up for another agitation against the power policy of the State. The government levied a burden of more than Rs. 20,000 crore on the electricity consumers during the last four years

“The government was requested to stop collecting true-up charges at once,” he said.