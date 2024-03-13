ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) demands YSRCP, TDP and JSP to clear air on CAA

March 13, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to spell out their stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 

In a statement on Wednesday, CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that the CAA would question the very existence of Muslim minorities in the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pushed the nation into danger by notifying the rules under the CAA. The Muslim minorities’ future was pushed into darkness. The CAA would curtail the freedom and opportunity of Indian Muslims. The TDP, JSP and YSRCP have to clear air on the CAA, he added.

