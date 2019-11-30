CPI(M) demands withdrawal of GO on land pooling

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has demanded that the State government should not go ahead with the decision to implement the land pooling scheme (LPS) in municipal areas.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, CPI(M) polit bureau member B.V. Raghavulu said that the YSR Congress Party, while it was in the Opposition, had vehemently opposed the LPS. Now, after coming to power, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took the same route and was planning to pool the land for his schemes. The government even issued a GO in this regard, he said.

He urged the government rethink about the GO and shelve its land pooling plans. Also, there were reports that the government had plans to monetise lands. It would be hitting farmers below the belt if the government took back assigned lands. Instead, the government should pay compensation if the land was required for public purposes, he said.

Stir planned

Referring to the Central government’s policies, Mr. Raghavulu said that the CPI(M) would launch a nationwide stir in December. The party would expose the Centre’s ‘anti-people and pro-corporate’ policies, he said.

The Constitution and constitutional bodies were under attack under the Modi rule. The scrapping of Article 370 and 35 (a), termination of special incentives to Kashmir and abuse of Governor system were a few to mention, he said. The BJP tried in vain to come to power in Maharashtra. Offices of the Governor and President were misused for this, he alleged. The CPI(M) would educate the people on these aspects, he added.