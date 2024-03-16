ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) demands to keep volunteers away from election process

March 16, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of some parties were giving the voters lists to the volunteers and were trying to woo the voters, Mr. Srinivas Rao said and appealed to the CEO to take measures for strict implementation of the orders of the ECI

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

CPI(M) State secretary, V. Srinivas Rao, has demanded to strictly implement the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in keeping volunteers away from the election process in the State.

“As per the instructions of the ECI, volunteers should not be used for election campaign, duties or any other related works. But, the orders were not being implemented strictly,” Mr. Srinivas Rao said on Saturday.

He wrote a letter to the AP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to take measures to stop volunteers in participating in election process.

Leaders of some parties were giving the voters lists to the volunteers and were trying to woo the voters, Mr. Srinivas Rao said and appealed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to take measures for strict implementation of the orders of the ECI in this regard.

