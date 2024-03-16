GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI(M) demands to keep volunteers away from election process

Leaders of some parties were giving the voters lists to the volunteers and were trying to woo the voters, Mr. Srinivas Rao said and appealed to the CEO to take measures for strict implementation of the orders of the ECI

March 16, 2024 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

CPI(M) State secretary, V. Srinivas Rao, has demanded to strictly implement the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in keeping volunteers away from the election process in the State.

“As per the instructions of the ECI, volunteers should not be used for election campaign, duties or any other related works. But, the orders were not being implemented strictly,” Mr. Srinivas Rao said on Saturday.

He wrote a letter to the AP Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to take measures to stop volunteers in participating in election process.

Leaders of some parties were giving the voters lists to the volunteers and were trying to woo the voters, Mr. Srinivas Rao said and appealed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to take measures for strict implementation of the orders of the ECI in this regard.

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.