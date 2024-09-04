CPI(M) demands support for farmers affected by heavy rainfall in Kurnool district

District Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), D. Ghouse Desai, demanded the procurement of farmers’ crops through A.P. Markfed and the establishment of cold storage facilities for their produce.

Mr. Desai led a team of party cadre to inspect fields with standing onion crops in the Kurnool region on Wednesday. He encouraged affected farmers in various parts of the district to provide details of their losses, particularly those struggling to sell their onion crops.

The farmers expressed that the heavy rainfall across the State prevented them from storing their produce in warehouses or protecting it with polythene sheets. In the Gonegandla mandal, farmers highlighted their struggle to preserve the harvested onion crop or prepare it for sale following damage to the groundnut crop. They also stressed high land rentals and substantial per-acre investments.

Mr. Desai emphasised that despite the market price of onions being ₹5,000 per quintal, traders are paying farmers significantly less. Thus, he urged the immediate purchase of crops through Markfed to address this issue.

He further called for prompt inspection of the extent of crop damage due to heavy rains, while demanding compensation for affected farmers. The CPI(M) leaders warned of protests at the District Collectorate if the farmers’ grievances were not addressed immediately.

