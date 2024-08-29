ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) demands R&R package for displaced villagers in Sathya Sai district

Published - August 29, 2024 07:43 pm IST - PENUKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary M. Intiaz raised concerns regarding the lack of provision of Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package to landless individuals, who had given their agricultural land for the Nasan and BHEL industries in Sri Sathya Sai district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticising the authorities for their inaction, the CPI(M)-led protest at the Penukonda Sub-Collector’s office continued for a second day. CPI(M) leaders have emphasised the inequity in the failure of district-level authorities to implement the Land Acquisition Act 2013 and effectively rehabilitate the displaced individuals, despite three years of continuous appeals.

The leaders urged for more than mere promises and advocated for tangible action to prioritise the resettlement of the displaced individuals. Highlighting the apparent oversight of the local Minister’s awareness of the residents’ grievances, the CPI(M) leaders expressed their commitment to advocate for justice for the displaced individuals.

The residents lodged a petition with the District Agriculture Officer and the issue was escalated to the District Revenue Officer (DRO). Following assurances from the DRO to address the matter within ten days, the agitation programme was temporarily suspended. The CPI(M) leaders cautioned that they would intensify the stir if the matter remains unresolved after the specified timeframe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US