CPI(M) demands R&R package for displaced villagers in Sathya Sai district

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary M. Intiaz raised concerns regarding the lack of provision of Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package to landless individuals, who had given their agricultural land for the Nasan and BHEL industries in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Criticising the authorities for their inaction, the CPI(M)-led protest at the Penukonda Sub-Collector’s office continued for a second day. CPI(M) leaders have emphasised the inequity in the failure of district-level authorities to implement the Land Acquisition Act 2013 and effectively rehabilitate the displaced individuals, despite three years of continuous appeals.

The leaders urged for more than mere promises and advocated for tangible action to prioritise the resettlement of the displaced individuals. Highlighting the apparent oversight of the local Minister’s awareness of the residents’ grievances, the CPI(M) leaders expressed their commitment to advocate for justice for the displaced individuals.

The residents lodged a petition with the District Agriculture Officer and the issue was escalated to the District Revenue Officer (DRO). Following assurances from the DRO to address the matter within ten days, the agitation programme was temporarily suspended. The CPI(M) leaders cautioned that they would intensify the stir if the matter remains unresolved after the specified timeframe.

