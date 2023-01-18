CPI(M) demands measures to check elephant menace in Parvatipuram Manyam district   

January 18, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The CPI(M) has urged the Andhra Pradesh government to launch measures immediately to check the elephant menace in Parvatipuram Manyam district.

Party State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, in a statement on January 18 (Wednesday), said that the people of Parvatipuram Manyam district were suffering loss of life as well as property due to elephant menace.

“Goruchitte Chinna Rao died at Talada village in Bhamini Mandal a day ago. The government must pay an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh to the bereaved family members and a job to one of the family members,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

He said that two elephants were roaming around Jiyamma, Valasa, Komarada, Bhamini and Kottur mandals. “The government machinery, however, has neither taken any step to check the menace nor issued any warning. Farmers in the district have incurred crop loss worth more than ₹3 crore since 2018 and more than seven people have died. Even as the people have been requesting the forest officials to check the menace, there has been no response,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

He alleged that cases have been registered against the people who staged protests over the issue. “It is time the govenrment responded to the situation,” he added.

