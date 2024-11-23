CPI(M) demands cancellation of power contracts with Adani Group

CPI(M) activists’ staged a protest at the High Road Circle here on Saturday, demanding immediate cancellation of the electricity contracts made by the Adani Group in the State, and the arrest of its chairman Gautam Adani in the wake of his firm allegedly paying huge kickbacks for the State discoms to get electricity contracts from the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI).

Addressing the protest meeting, CPI(M) district secretary Vada Gangaraju said that the previous YSRCP government had signed agreements with the Adani Group companies for various projects such as pumped storage power plants, data centre in Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram port between 2019-20, and had handed over government assets and people’s wealth to them.

“The government should take back the lands allotted to the Adani Group. The Visakha data centre should be managed by the State government. Diplomatic steps should be taken immediately by the Central government to get the names and details of the corrupt people, who have taken bribes from the U.S. government. A case should be registered against it based on the information given by the American legal positions,” he said, adding that the CBI should also register a case immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.