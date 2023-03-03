ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) demands cancellation of pacts made by A.P. govt. with Adani Group

March 03, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The group became an international conglomerate through dubious means, allege party leaders

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao (second rigth) and other senior leaders releasing a book titled ‘Desaniki Modani Muppu’ in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

CPI (M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao demanded that the State government should cancel the agreements made with the Adani Group for various projects, and reclaim the ports and lands given to the group companies keeping in view the ‘‘dubious means through which it became an international conglomerate’‘.

He alleged that the Adani Group’s meteoric rise was facilitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy contributed to the same by handing over some big projects on a platter. 

Addressing the party cadres after releasing a book titled Desaniki Modani Muppu along with Y. Venkateswara Rao, Ch. Babu Rao and D. Rama Devi at MBVK Bhavan here on Friday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the CPI(M) would be organising a campaign on the irregularities allegedly committed by the Adani Group, from March 14 to 22 as people needed to know how it became a global player and the consequences of doing business with it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Solidarity with employees

Extending support to the government employees’ demand to scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme, the CPI(M) leaders said they would stage demonstrations across the State on March 9 and 10 to mount pressure on the government to resolve the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US