CPI(M) demands cancellation of pacts made by A.P. govt. with Adani Group

The group became an international conglomerate through dubious means, allege party leaders

March 03, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao (second rigth) and other senior leaders releasing a book titled 'Desaniki Modani Muppu' in Vijayawada on Friday.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao (second rigth) and other senior leaders releasing a book titled ‘Desaniki Modani Muppu’ in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

CPI (M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao demanded that the State government should cancel the agreements made with the Adani Group for various projects, and reclaim the ports and lands given to the group companies keeping in view the ‘‘dubious means through which it became an international conglomerate’‘.

He alleged that the Adani Group’s meteoric rise was facilitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy contributed to the same by handing over some big projects on a platter. 

Addressing the party cadres after releasing a book titled Desaniki Modani Muppu along with Y. Venkateswara Rao, Ch. Babu Rao and D. Rama Devi at MBVK Bhavan here on Friday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the CPI(M) would be organising a campaign on the irregularities allegedly committed by the Adani Group, from March 14 to 22 as people needed to know how it became a global player and the consequences of doing business with it.

Solidarity with employees

Extending support to the government employees’ demand to scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme, the CPI(M) leaders said they would stage demonstrations across the State on March 9 and 10 to mount pressure on the government to resolve the issue.

