CPI(M) demands Andhra Pradesh govt. to release White Paper on State finances

February 08, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - ONGOLE

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Andhra Pradesh unit secretary V. Srinivasa Rao has urged the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to release a White Paper on the financial position of the State.

Addressing the media here on February 8 (Wednesday), Mr. Srinivasa Rao expressed concerns over the State’s debt crossing the ₹4.42 lakh-crore mark in 2023 as stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in Parliament. The State government must place the facts before the people, he said.

“The YSRCP government is not in a position to pay salaries to its employees on time. It is heavily dependent on fresh loans to meet routine expenses. The government finds it hard to service the debts. The outstanding liabilities were over ₹2.64 lakh crore when the YSRCP took over the reins. The State’s debts account for 25% of the State’s budget,” said the CPI(M) leader.

Referring to the Adani row as the ‘biggest scam in the corporate history of the country’, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that he was perplexed why the YSRCP and TDP MPs were silent when the issue was rocking Parliament.

“There is a need for a probe by the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) and the Supreme court to bring out the truth and protect the public money as loans advanced to the conglomerate. The State’s interests are at stake as Adani Ports and SEZ Limited enjoyed monopoly on the Andhra Pradesh coast,” he said.

He also said that the Centre had meted out a raw deal to the State in the Union Budget. “Funds have not been earmarked for the Polavaram project and the State capital,” he said and opposed the allocation of ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra irrigation project in the poll-bound Karnataka. “The illegal project should be stopped at any cost as the same would deny the rightful share of water to the lower riparian State of Andhra Pradesh,” he added.