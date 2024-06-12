CPI(M) demands action plan to fight seasonal diseases in Kurnool

Member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district executive committee, K.V. Narayana, addressed the gathering of party cadre and trade union members at the party’s district-level meeting held at Sundarayya Bhavan here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of the onset of monsoons, Mr. Narayana highlighted the heightened risk of seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria, and typhoid due to the prevalence of mosquitoes and flies in several villages and towns across the Kurnool district.

He demanded a comprehensive action plan to prevent these health hazards and asserted that it was the authorities’ responsibility to safeguard the public and ensure the availability of medicines in primary health centres (PHCs) in villages. Similarly, members of the paramedical staff unions stressed maintaining cleanliness in villages, including the cleaning of sewers and the repair of potholes to prevent garbage dumping.

Mr. Narayana urged officials to supply bleaching powder to the villages to undertake sanitation works. CPI(M) Kurnool mandal secretary Hussainiah highlighted the need for clean drinking water and addressed issues regarding water stagnation in rural areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.