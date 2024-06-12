GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) demands action plan to fight seasonal diseases in Kurnool

It is the authorities’ responsibility to safeguard the public from health hazards and ensure the availability of medicines in PHCs, says district executive committee member K.V. Narayana

Published - June 12, 2024 07:50 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) district executive committee, K.V. Narayana, addressed the gathering of party cadre and trade union members at the party’s district-level meeting held at Sundarayya Bhavan here on Wednesday.

In light of the onset of monsoons, Mr. Narayana highlighted the heightened risk of seasonal diseases such as dengue, malaria, and typhoid due to the prevalence of mosquitoes and flies in several villages and towns across the Kurnool district.

He demanded a comprehensive action plan to prevent these health hazards and asserted that it was the authorities’ responsibility to safeguard the public and ensure the availability of medicines in primary health centres (PHCs) in villages. Similarly, members of the paramedical staff unions stressed maintaining cleanliness in villages, including the cleaning of sewers and the repair of potholes to prevent garbage dumping.

Mr. Narayana urged officials to supply bleaching powder to the villages to undertake sanitation works. CPI(M) Kurnool mandal secretary Hussainiah highlighted the need for clean drinking water and addressed issues regarding water stagnation in rural areas.

Andhra Pradesh / health / Kurnool / Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist Liberation

