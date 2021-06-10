CPI(M) criticises State govt. over Gangavaram Port sale

KURNOOL

10 June 2021 00:14 IST

Will launch Statewide stir if decision is not reversed: Madhu

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary Penumalli Madhu has criticised the State government’s decision to part with its 90% stake in the Gangavaram Port connected to the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP).

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Madhu said while the State government seemed to oppose the privatisation of the VSP, it was astonishing to see it parting with its stake in the port, an integral part of the VSP as all the raw material and finished products are handled here.

“Why is the government bent on selling its stake to Adani, who was acquiring the 10% stake in the Gangavaram Port from D.V.S. Raju,” questioned Mr. Madhu and threatened to launch a Statewide strike if the State government did not reverse its decision on the port.

Advertising

Advertising

The Adanis had already taken control of Krishnapatnam, Bhavanapadu, and Machilipatnam ports and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must stop the onslaught of privatisation, he said.

“People voted the YSRCP to power with a thumping majority to have a proper State capital and Special Status, not to lose their public assets,” he said, adding that the party that raised a hue and cry about the issues after the bifurcation was not bothered about them after coming to power.