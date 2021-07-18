CPI(M) condemns house arrest of student leaders

‘Release a job calendar with 2.30 lakh posts’

The CPI(M) has condemned the house arrest of leaders of student and youth organisations to prevent them from going ahead with their plan to meet the Chief Minister on July 19 to express their ire against the announcement of mere 10,000 posts in the job calendar released recently.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, party city committee leaders R.K.S.V. Kumar, B. Jagan and V. Krishna Rao said that various student and youth organisations had given a ‘Chalo CM Camp Office’ call, and in a bid to foil their plans, the State government had used police force to detain the student and youth leaders at their homes for the past two days. The CPI(M) leaders demanded immediate release of the arrested leaders and release of a new job calendar with 2.30 lakh posts.

They alleged that the police and ruling party supporters went to the residence of SFI city president Kusuma and State leader L. Chinnari to scare them. The university gates were closed to prevent student leaders from coming out of the campus. The YSR Congress Party has come to power by saying that the TDP government had cheated the unemployed youth with false promises, they alleged. The public would teach a lesson to the YSRCP in the next elections, if it treads the same path, they added. The CPI(M) leaders warned that the party would mobilise other political parties and launch an agitation, if the arrested leaders were not released immediately.