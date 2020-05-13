Andhra Pradesh

CPI(M) condemns arrest of leaders

The CPI(M) condemned the arrest of its leaders - city secretary B. Ganga Rao, Subba Rao and Chandrasekhar, who went to King George Hospital (KGH) to check on the condition of people affected by the styrene gas leak, on Wednesday.

CPM State Secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao and district secretary K. Lokanadham alleged police highhandedness, and said that their party colleagues were also arrested on May 9 for protesting the decision to take the bodies of those killed in the gas leak directly for cremation.

Mr. Narsinga Rao said that residents of RR Venkatapuram were agitated over the damage to essential commodities and clothes at their homes. He said that as officials had advised against their use, the value of the damaged items should be estimated and compensation paid accordingly.

