CPI(M) campaign against Central, State policies from November 7

The CPI (M) is organising a Statewide campaign against the economic policies of the Union government, the politics of religion being practised by the BJP and the failures of State government, from November 7 to 15.

The party’s State committee took the decision at its meeting held here on Saturday. CPI(M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu delivered his message virtually.

Party State secretary P. Madhu said in a press release that the Central government’s inept handling of COVID situation pushed lakhs of daily wage workers labourers into penury and scores died because of the lockdown that was imposed all of a sudden.

The Agriculture Bills enacted in Parliament were detrimental to the interests of farmers. However, the Centre claimed that the Bills would make farming profitable.

The amendments to Electricity Act were aimed at benefiting private companies. The Ease-of-Doing Business ranking was intended to facilitate private businesses, he alleged.

The Centre took various other policy decisions that were anti-people, anti-farmer and pro-industry, he said.

Mr. Madhu said the State government had been soft-pedalling on the right to Special Category Status and appearing to be implementing a slew of welfare schemes while taking away certain benefits through surreptitious means. Besides, it increased the public debt burden in form of various taxes and levies, he added.