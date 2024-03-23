GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CPI(M) calls upon youth to save the country from drug mafia

The party demands thorough probe into drug container case of Visakhapatnam; party leaders urge youth to stay away from vices

March 23, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao. | Photo Credit: File Photo

CPI (M) State secretary V. Srinivas Rao has called upon the youth to save the country from the drug mafia and the high-handed ruling of corporate companies.

Expressing concern over the increasing drug smuggling activities in the State, Mr. Srinivas Rao has asked the students and youth to keep away from the vices.

“Some corporate sectors and drug mafia are trying to rule the State. Youth and students should put a check to drug peddling in Andhra Pradesh,” Mr. Srinivas said.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he expressed doubt on the role of some officers in the recent seizure of drugs in Visakhapatnam and demanded a thorough probe into the international drug racket.

“We suspect the involvement of leaders of some political parties in the drug smuggling racket. The Central investigating agencies should thoroughly probe into the racket, which has links to other countries,” Mr. Srinivas Rao demanded.

Later, the CPI (M) leaders paid tribute to Bhagat Singh on Saturday, the occasion of his 92nd death anniversary.

Party State secretariat member Mantena Seetaram, State committee members A. Ashok and J. Jayaram, and other leaders recalled Bhagat Singh’s services to the nation.

