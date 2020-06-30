CPI(M) blames government for frequent industrial accidents in A.P.

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 June 2020 23:11 IST

‘It is not bothered about enforcement of safety norms’

The CPI(M) on Tuesday demanded a comprehensive probe into the leakage of hydrogen sulphide, which resulted in the death of two persons and hospitalisation of four others, at the Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited’s plant at Parawada late on Monday night.

In a release, party State Secretariat member Ch. Narasinga Rao and district committee secretary K. Lokanadham also demanded payment of ₹1 crore each to the next of kin of the deceased and provision of a permanent job to one person from each of the two families.

Condemning the arrest of CITU leader G. Satyanarayana who went to the accident site, the CPI(M) leaders attributed the frequent industrial accidents to the callous attitude of the successive governments, which, they alleged, were issuing licences to private companies to set up factories but were not bothered about the safety norms.

Two persons had lost their lives in the same plant in the past, but no remedial measures were initiated, they alleged.

‘Hospital needed’

The Factories Department, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) and the Labour Department had become toothless, they said, and sought a hospital in the Pharma City as the 30,000 workers employed in various companies had to be shifted to hospitals located far away should there be an accident. The government could mobile CSR funds and set up the hospital, they suggested.