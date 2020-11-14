CPI(M) attacks Centre over bailout packages

‘They have not benefited the people in any way’

The Communist Party of India-Marxist CPI(M) organised a Praja Chaitanya Bheri at Ajith Singh Nagar in the city on Friday.

CPI(M) State Secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao said that the packages announced by the Central government did not benefit the people in any way.

“It is a blatant lie that ₹20 lakh crore relief was extended to the people. The packages, in fact, were more of a burden on the people than a relief. There was an economic slowdown as per officials. The economy was retrograding even in the third quarter of the fiscal. Apart from COVID-19, the Central government’s policies are also responsible for the slowdown. The Central government is hoodwinking the people with its claims on GDP and revival schemes. Economists are urging the government to extend ₹7,500 assistance per month to the common man for a period of six months. The Central government, however, is not responding,” Mr. Babu Rao said.

“The Central government has also deceived Andhra Pradesh. None of the assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act and promises made to the residuary State of Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation were kept. Despite this the ruling and Opposition parties from the State are extending unconditional support to all the Bills introduced by the Central government in Parliament. The CPI(M) and Left parties are waging a battle against the State and Central governments. At this juncture, the people have to agitate,” he said.