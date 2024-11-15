CPI(M) asks people to oppose true-up charges and smart meters

CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao on Friday urged the people to unite and oppose the true-up charges and the installation of smart meters.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, the CPI(M) leader said that the policy of additional charges should be revoked and dangerous practices in the power sector must be eliminated. Left parties and public organisations, which stand with the people through alternative methods, were requested to support the cause and wage a united struggle, he said.

Mr. Babu Rao said that the newly formed TDP-BJP-JSP government in Andhra Pradesh is facing public backlash for imposing significant electricity charges, amounting to ₹17,898 crore, on consumers. While the YSRCP placed a burden of ₹32,000 crore in electricity costs over five years, the coalition government has already added ₹17,898 crore of electricity true-up charges onto the people’s shoulders in just five months, he said.

The present government is imposing these true-up charges for electricity consumed during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 financial year. Starting this December, for the electricity used in 2022-23, an average additional charge of ₹1.27 per unit will be levied for 15 months, amounting to ₹6,072 crore. For the electricity consumed in 2023-24, an additional ₹1.38 per unit will be charged, amounting to ₹11,862 crores. On average, consumers will be paying an extra ₹2.65 per unit, he added.

The CPI(M) leader said that the government is also pushing for the installation of prepaid smart meters, which will further burden consumers. The introduction of Adani’s smart meters is tightening the financial noose around the public’s necks. The current government is aggressively continuing the YSRCP’s project of installing meters for agricultural pump sets. In the past five months, prepaid smart meters have been installed in government offices. Now, these meters are being installed stealthily in small and large shops. Soon, every household will have to deal with smart meters. Just like prepaid phone recharges, consumers will need to prepay for electricity and when the balance runs out, the power will stop, he said, adding that the cost of installing these smart meters, which ranges from ₹13,000 to ₹30,000, will be added to monthly electricity bills over 96 months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.