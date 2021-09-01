CPI(M) asks govt. to shoulder true up charges burden

VIJAYAWADA

01 September 2021 23:32 IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has urged the State government not to impose a burden on people with the true up charges relating to power supply.

In a statement on Wednesday, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu held the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government and the present YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government responsible for the true up charges.

The TDP government had desisted from taking a decision on the true up charges. The present government did not react for two years after coming to power. No fruitful efforts were made by either the TDP or the YSRCP governments. Consequently, the people were paying the price, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The true up charges would be levied till March next year. The Discoms would collect ₹1.27 per unit as true up charge every month. It means, the consumers, who consumed less than 50 units per month, would be paying ₹1.45 per unit. The poor would have to pay double the amount of their power bills every month. The total burden of true up charges would be ₹3,669 crore, he said.

The Discoms were incurring losses due to the policies of the State and Central governments. Also, the people were already reeling under the financial crisis triggered by the covid pandemic.

The government should shoulder the burden of farmers and consumers who consume less than 200 units per month, he added.