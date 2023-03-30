ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) asks govt to address chronic kidney diseases in NTR district

March 30, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao has said that the YSRCP government failed in addressing the issue of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) in A. Konduru and surrounding mandals of NTR district.

Mr. Babu Rao along with party leaders and activists visited the CKD patients in various villages of A. Konduru mandal on Wednesday.

They called on the family of CKD patient V. Yesu who died recently. Mr. Babu said that the State government should come to the immediate rescue of the people of 16 mandals of the district where a high incidence of CKD was being reported.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that in A. Konduru mandal over 300 persons died due to CKD and in 2022 alone 60 persons died. In 2023 so far, 12 persons died in the mandal due to CKD, Mr. Babu Rao alleged.

Though there were over 2,500 persons suffering from CKD there were inadequate medical facilities provided by the State government. The party demanded financial aid and two-acre land as compensation to the family of Yesu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US