CPI(M) asks govt to address chronic kidney diseases in NTR district

March 30, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao has said that the YSRCP government failed in addressing the issue of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) in A. Konduru and surrounding mandals of NTR district.

Mr. Babu Rao along with party leaders and activists visited the CKD patients in various villages of A. Konduru mandal on Wednesday.

They called on the family of CKD patient V. Yesu who died recently. Mr. Babu said that the State government should come to the immediate rescue of the people of 16 mandals of the district where a high incidence of CKD was being reported.

He alleged that in A. Konduru mandal over 300 persons died due to CKD and in 2022 alone 60 persons died. In 2023 so far, 12 persons died in the mandal due to CKD, Mr. Babu Rao alleged.

Though there were over 2,500 persons suffering from CKD there were inadequate medical facilities provided by the State government. The party demanded financial aid and two-acre land as compensation to the family of Yesu.