CPI(M) asks A.P. govt. to abandon plans to collect tax on State highways

The Communist Party of India-Marxist [CPI(M)] on Wednesday urged the Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw proposals to collect toll on State highways.

CPI(M) state secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said in a statement that there were reports that the government was chalking out plans to collect toll under Public Private Partnership mode. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, during the recent collector’s conference, had reportedly asked district collectors to prepare plans to collect toll on 1,000 km roads on a priority basis. In the future, about 12,650 km road would be brought under the toll purview.

The government was already generating revenue in the form of life tax collected during the registration of vehicles and road cess on the sale of petrol and diesel among others.

Transportation businesses was already incurring losses owing to the collection of toll on national highways. The decision to collect toll on state highways as well would worsen the situation. Ultimately, it would burden the citizens.

