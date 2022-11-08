CPI(M) announces protest during Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh on November 11

A gross injustice has been meted out to the State by the Centre, alleges V. Srinivasa Rao

S. Murali NELLORE
November 08, 2022 21:13 IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Andhra Pradesh unit secretary V. Srinivasa Rao on October 8 (Tuesday) announced State-wide protests during the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on November 11.

“The Prime Minister has no moral right to step into the State after allegedly meting out gross injustice to the State. None of the major assurances made to the State at the time of bifurcation has been fulfilled by the BJP-led Centre. Adding salt to the injury, the Centre is bent upon privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao told the media here.

People should question the Prime Minister on the denial of Special Category Status (SCS) to the State, which the BJP had promised in the run-up to the 2014 elections, he said, alleging that the Polavaram project was progressing ‘at a snail’s pace due to denial of Central funds’.

He said that it was unfortunate that the YSRCP, which came to power promising to obtain SCS status for the State and ensure implementation of the State Reorganisation Act in toto, had been a ‘‘mute spectator’‘.

He also extended his party’s support to the ongoing struggle against the privatisation of Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant by the State government.

He alleged large-scale irregularities in the enrolment of voters for the MLC elections and pressed for appointment of a Special Officer for a through scrutiny of the process.

