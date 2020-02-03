CPI(M) alleges irregularities inLand Pooling Scheme in Vizag

CPI(M) district committee secretary K. Lokanadham has alleged that attempts are being made to acquire land belonging to the poor by forging their signatures, at Anantavaram village in Padmanabham mandal.

Grama sabha

A grama sabha was held with regard to acquisition of land in the Survey numbers 214, 215, 216, 263 and 255 in the village under Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), on Monday. CPI(M) leaders Mr. Lokanadham, R.S.N. Murthy and Ravva Narasinga Rao raised several issues pertaining to the land acquisition before Special Officer Suryakala.

Mr. Lokanadham said that there were 105 Dalit and 120 BC beneficiaries. “All the Dalits have D Form pattas and some even have passbooks. The beneficiaries are cultivating cashew and fruits on the land. They have obtained loans from the SC Corporation in 2006-07 financial year and developed irrigation facilities,” he said.

There are 124 beneficiaries of other BC communities such as Rajakas, Padmashalis and toddy tappers who do not have pattas.

The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and revenue officials conducted a survey on their lands for the Land Pooling Scheme.

Mr. Lokanadham alleged that the beneficiaries declined to part with their lands, but the authorities allegedly threatened them. “The signatures of beneficiaries were forged in the Form-3 to make it appear that they were willing to part with their land. The beneficiaries snatched the forged letters from the officials and staged a protest,” he claimed.

‘Names missing’

The CPI(M) leaders alleged that the name of the land owners were not written on the Form 3, but their thumb impressions were taken. “As per the provision, the beneficiaries should be given the Form-2 and Form 3 and they have to fill the details. But, here the signatures were forged. The LPS is being done in violation of the G.O. 94,” said Mr. Lokanadham and wondered as to how the people could expect justice when the government violates the rules.

He said the CPI(M) has demanded a probe into the issue by Collector V. Vinay Chand.