CPI(M) against decentralisation of capital

Development can be achieved without decentralisation, it says in an counter-affidavit

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), represented by its State secretary P. Madhu, on Wednesday filed a counter-affidavit in Andhra Pradesh High Court strongly opposing the idea of decentralisation of the capital, stating that the idea was not pragmatic.

The party stood by the city of Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh and was against the decentralisation of the capital. While CPI(M) is not opposed to decentralisation of development, the same could be achieved without resorting to decentralisation of the capital, it said in the affidavit.

The CPI(M) was of firm view that comprehensive development of the State and the people would be achieved by development of agriculture, industrialisation and establishment of various institutions such as education, infrastructure, industries, IT and other allied development activities throughout the State of residuary Andhra Pradesh.

Development would be achieved by concrete measures by utilising natural sources and human resources in a planned manner. But, the present government lit a fire by cropping up the regional bias among the people on the basis of region, which was unwarranted, it said. This type of deviation among the people on the basis of region was not healthy for the future overall development of Andhra Pradesh, the CPI(M) said.

The government should respect the decision taken by the former government with the support of the Union government and, more importantly, it should not ignore the consensus of the people of Andhra Pradesh. The Union Government was purposefully ignoring its constitutional role. As ours is Federal State, the State and Centre should work together with cooperation for the development of broader concept of federalism, it said. But, whereas, the Centre was purposefully ignoring its responsibility and declaring that it has no role in establishing capital, the affidavit said.

The Centre also failed to give ‘Special Status’ as assured on the floor of Parliament. Most of the promises under Reorganisation Act were not fulfilled by the Centre. As such, the Centre is escaping from its prime responsibility, Mr. Madhu said in the affidavit.