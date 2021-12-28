CPI(M) adopts resolution urging people to ‘unite in fight for SCS’

Vijayawada

28 December 2021 01:09 IST

No development in A.P. since bifurcation, allege leaders at State conference

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has adopted a resolution urging people to gear up for a united struggle to achieve Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh and demand the implementation of assurances made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The party also demanded that the State government continue having the capital city in Amaravati and establish the Andhra Pradesh High Court in Kurnool. The CPI(M) has resolved to launch agitations in the State in this regard.

The CPI(M) A.P. 26th State conference began on Monday. On the occasion, CPI(M) Central Committee member V. Srinivasa Rao, who moved the resolution, said it was time to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it had betrayed the people of the State on several counts. The Central government has to release funds for the Polavaram project, SCoR zone, steel factory, Ramayapatnam port, capital city, and development of backward regions and central universities.

“There has been no development and progress in the residuary State since bifurcation of the State. The Central government has shrugged off its responsibilities, such as paying compensation to the families displaced by the Polavaram project, and providing rehabilitation and relief measures,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

Addressing the conference, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury stated that ‘dethroning the Modi government at the Centre’ was the party’s main objective. “The BJP, being at the helm of affairs, is implementing the RSS agenda of a Hindu Rashtra. They are undermining the Constitution and are paving the way for the replacement of a Secular Democratic Republic with a fascist Hindu Rashtra. They are destroying the foundations of the Indian Constitution and the characteristics of the Indian Republic The party cadres need to strengthen the people’s agitations against the Central government and its policies,” Mr. Yechury said.

‘People burdened with taxes’

The CPI(M) leaders also condemned the rise in taxes. “The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is not allocating adequate funds to its own flagship programmes and schemes. On the other hand, it is trying to create an impression that the Navaratna schemes are a one-stop solution to all problems. The State government is burdening the people with taxes. No steps are being taken to control the exorbitant prices of essential commodities,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged.

“On the other hand, the BJP is busy trying to divide people on communal lines. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSRCP are vying with each other to extend support to the BJP. The TDP and Jana Sena Party are requested to distance themselves from the communal agenda of the BJP. The ruling YSRCP is requested to lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to mount pressure on the Centre to achieve the rights of the State,” the party said in the resolution.

CPI(M) politburo members Prakash Karat, B.V. Raghavulu, CPI Andhra Pradesh State secretary P. Madhu, CPI(M) Telangana State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, and CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna were present