CPI(M) activists protest against construction of Kovvada atomic power plant

Updated - August 03, 2024 06:10 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 06:09 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The plant will pose threat to the lives of people in the North Andhra region

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) activists staging a protest opposing the construction of Kovvada atomic power plant, in Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

Communist Party of India(Marxist) Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao and senior leader Ch. Ammannaidu on Saturday asked the government to cancel Kovvada atomic power plant since it would pose threat to lives of lakhs of people in the North Andhra region.

Along with the party activists, both the leaders staged a protest at Ranasthalam deploring the beginning of the construction of compound wall for the proposed atomic power plant site.

The CPI(M) leaders asked the State government to move a resolution in the State Assembly, opposing the atomic power plant’s construction as the TDP deplored its construction when it was in opposition between 2009 and 2014.

