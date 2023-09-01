CPI(M) activists burn electricity bills in protest of tariff hike

September 01, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - ONGOLE

Activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) set ablaze electricity bills at the Srinivasa Mahal Theatre Centre here on Friday in protest of the hike in power tariff by the YSRCP government in the State.

The activists raised slogans against the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for burdening the common people with a number of charges like customer charge, true-up charges, old fuel adjustment charge and new fuel adjustment charge.

Purchasing electricity at high prices from private players was responsible for the consumer woes, opined CPI(M) city secretary G. Ramesh. The CPIM activists set ablaze the latest electricity bills they received. They said they were shocked by the inflated electricity bills and demanded scrapping of the multifarious charges imposed without the nod from the Electricity Regulatory Commission.

They demanded cooking gas to be supplied for ₹400 per cylinder and a supply of groceries and vegetables at subsidised rates through the ration shops as the common people remained clueless to live with dignity in the wake of skyrocketing prices of all essential commodities.