CPI writes to Naidu seeking fund allocation for lift irrigation schemes

The Communist Party of India (CPI) wrote to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu urging him to take immediate measures and allocate funds for the repairs of the Rajolibanda diversion scheme and Guru Raghavendra Lift Irrigation Scheme in Kurnool district.

In a letter on Sunday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that Mantralyam, Emmiganuru, and Kodumur constituencies in Kurnool district were backward areas prone to drought due to deficient rains. Locals were migrating to far-off places in search of livelihood. The people were heavily dependent on the Tungabhadra canal for drinking water purposes. Four TMC of water was required for the development of these four constituencies. Construction of a 4 tmc right canal of Rajolibanda diversion scheme was required. Administrative sanctions were accorded in 2014 for taking up works worth ₹1,985.42 crore, and works worth ₹13 crore were taken up. Later, the works came to a grinding halt during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. Hence, the release of funds for this Rajolibanda was needed, he said.

Guru Raghavendra LIS was taken up at a cost of ₹616 crore to irrigate 45,790 acres, by lifting 3.786 tmc water. Unidentified people damaged equipment worth ₹5.6 crore at the LI scheme. The previous government should have taken up repairs or initiated action against the culprits. Due to washing away of the gate of Tungabhadra dam, 8 tmc of water was discharged to take up repair works. The water could not be utilised at the Guru Raghavendra LI scheme as it was under repair. Had the repairs been carried out for the LI scheme, the government would have saved 1 tmc water worth ₹100 crore. So, necessary funds for the LI scheme should be released, and the culprits should be brought to book, he added.