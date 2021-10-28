CPI writes to Jagan on fair price shops

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging him to take necessary steps to resolve the problems faced by dealers of fair price shops in the State.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that the dealers were forced to pay electricity charges, shop rent, and unloading expenses from the commission paid to them. Their incomes have come down drastically due to the door delivery system. They were unable to sell non-PDS commodities as the ration cardholders were not coming to the shops. Also, the commission for selling red gram and whole bengal gram was not paid till date. On top of this, the government was not allowing them to sell gunny bags. The government is requested to allow the dealers to sell gunny bags used for packing rice and other commodities, and address their other demands immediately, Mr. Ramakrishna requested.