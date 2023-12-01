December 01, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Communist Party of India (CPI) wrote a letter to Governor S. Abdul Nazeer urging him to take necessary steps to stop beach sand mining in the State.

In the letter dated December 1 (Friday), CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna expressed concern that the beach sand mining was a threat to national security and internal safety.

Attempts are being made to hand over the beach sand minerals mining project contract in the State to the Adani Group. Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to go for tenders with a 92 percent share to the Adani Group and it would be a serious threat to national security. Both the State and Central governments were ready to mortgage the national security. Hence, it was requested to stop the tender process immediately, he added.

‘Most precious’ minerals

The Union government has imposed restrictions that beach sand mining should not be taken up by any private companies in 2019. It even made amendments to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. It was decided that the beach sand mining should be carried out by only public sector organisations. Six minerals, including monazite, thorium, rutile, titanium, etc, were obtained from beach sand mining, and thorium could be used in the generation of atomic power and the making of atomic bombs. The Central government has identified these minerals as ‘most precious’, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

‘Tourism affected’

Atomic Energy Department permissions were mandatory for the beach sand mining. The State and Central governments have thrown these Acts to the wind, and prostrated before the corporate sector. Apart from environmental hazards, beach sand mining would impact the tourism sector as well. The tourists would not be interested in going to beaches anymore, he said.