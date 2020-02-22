CPI will support agitation for Amaravati, says Raja

Members of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC on Friday submitted a memorandum to CPI national general secretary D. Raja, urging him to extend his support to their agitation against the State government’s decision to shift the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam.

Responding to their request, Mr. Raja said, “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has 30 advisers, apart from five Deputy Chief Ministers and other Cabinet colleagues. It is a big question as to who has given him such an advice. No State in the country has three capitals.”

Stating that the CPI had clarity on the issue, Mr. Raja said it would extend its support to the nationwide protest if required. “There is a need to take the protest to Delhi. Every person has a right to register his or her protest in a democracy. But it is not correct on the part of the government to slap false cases against the protesters,” he said, and added that the CPI would continue its fight for Special Category Status (SCS) too.

Farmers’ rally

Party State secretary K. Ramakrishna said the CPI was chalking out plans to launch an agitation at the national level on the capital issue. A farmers’ rally would be organised on February 26, he said.

JAC members A. Siva Reddy and R.V. Swamy were among others present.