CPI will launch month-long ‘Save secularism, save India’ campaign in Andhra Pradesh to protest against the ‘sectarian’ policies of Centre, says State secretary

March 29, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - ONGOLE

‘BJP is using the Central investigating agencies against the leaders of opposition parties’

S Murali
S. Murali

CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna

The Communist Party of India, along with like-minded parties and civil society organisations, will undertake a month-long campaign from April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R.Ambedkar, to protest against the ‘sectarian’ policies of the Union Government, according to CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said the ‘Save secularism, Save India’ campaign was also against rampant corruption during the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre. People of the country were perplexed as to why the Union Government was dithering on a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Adani issue.

Coming to the defence of beleaguered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who, he alleged, was ‘‘hastily’‘ disqualified as MP in the wake of a Surat court convicting him in a defamation case for ‘‘Modi surname’‘ remark, he said the BJP-led Government owed an explanation to the people on the long list of fugitive business tycoons, a majority of them from his home State of Gujarat, going unpunished.

He also accused the saffron party of using the Central investigating agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, selectively against the leaders of opposition parties for ‘political gains’ and on the other hand, protecting those leaders, who backed the BJP, from court cases.

CONNECT WITH US